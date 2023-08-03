Government departments hold pronouns workshops to support colleagues’ gender identity

Several ministers confirmed that they had taken action to support respect and inclusivity. Photograph: Getty

A number of Government departments have held workshops about the use of pronouns as part of moves to support gender identity across the Civil Service.

In June, staff in the Department of Defence attended an “interactive pronouns workshop” which focused on how to respect a colleague’s gender identity. Another seminar provided a “judgment-free space to ask questions and get to grips with evolving LGBTQ+ terminology including understanding pronouns,” Tánaiste Micheál Martin said.

Mr Martin said his department is “committed to recognising and supporting all employees’ gender identity and gender expression to further develop a positive, accepting and supportive work environment where every employee is treated with dignity and respect”.

He also said that any department-issued official forms which require gender identity are currently being reviewed to ensure inclusivity.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath also said his departmental staff attended a briefing on the use of pronouns and information leaflets entitled “The ABCs of LGBT+” have been provided to all staff members, focusing on terminologies of gender.

“As a central department with a policy-focused remit, we do not engage directly with the public in respect of any official forms that identify gender. Nonetheless, we are cognisant of the need to respect gender identity,” Mr McGrath said in response to questions from Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan.

“Another positive step is the upcoming launch of the department’s Gender Equity Network in September. The ambition is for the department to be one where everyone can be represented, fully contribute and progress, irrespective of gender. There will be quarterly network events going forward.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said a gender equality steering group has been set up in his department “whose work includes ensuring that appropriate actions are taken to ensure non-binary people feel welcome and valued in my department”.

He said: “For anyone contemplating working in my department and those already here, all competition documents and application forms have been reviewed to be as inclusive as possible. All recruits and staff can be assured that my department embraces an environment where each person can be their authentic self at work, be treated equally and fairly and have the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution towards business goals.

“This includes the option of specifying preferred pronouns in email signatures and other official correspondence.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said her department has established an equality and inclusion committee.

“The committee is currently developing gender identity and expression guidance and is co-ordinating with other departments across the Civil Service in this regard.

“In addition, my department has an LGBT+ staff network who have recently conducted a staff survey in order to better understand LGBT+ members of staff including gender identification preferences.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said his department is in the process of developing an internal equality strategy which will be published later this year and the same is also being done in the Department of Enterprise under Simon Coveney.