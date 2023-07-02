RTÉ pay crisis: Cabinet to meet this week to consider external review of broadcaster’s finances

Catherine Martin will become the first minister to invoke Section 109 (7a) of the Broadcasting Act. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

The Minister for Media Catherine Martin is expected to seek Cabinet approval on Tuesday for an external review of RTÉ's finances and governance.

The crisis at the broadcaster began over concealed payments made to Ryan Tubridy, but has since grown to focus on what was labelled a “slush fund” during Oireachtas committee hearings this week.

Ms Martin will become the first minister to invoke Section 109 (7a) of the Broadcasting Act. The provision states that a person appointed by the Minister can “examine the books or other records of account of the corporation (RTÉ) in respect of any financial year or other period and shall facilitate any such examination”.

RTÉ welcomed the announcement last week that the review would take place and assured the Minister that they will co-operate fully with the review team.

Nonetheless, this will add an extra layer of assurance so that the review team can have swift access to any information they need to complete their work.

The Minister has said the external review will assess the governance and culture at RTÉ, among issues.

RTÉ's annual report and group financial statement for 2022 were presented to Minister Martin’s department on Friday and are currently being assessed.

A survey in The Sunday Independent found that 73 per cent of the public blame RTÉ's executive board for the misstatement of Ryan Tubridy’s earnings which has caused the biggest crisis to date in the organisation, 12 per cent blame the former director general Dee Forbes, seven per cent blame Ryan Tubridy and 4 per cent his agent Noel Kelly.

Almost half of the public (47 per cent) believe that Ryan Tubridy should never return to RTÉ, 11 per cent say he should return within a year and 11 per cent saying that he should return immediately.

Trust in the broadcaster following the events of the past 10 days has also declined, with 55 per cent saying they trust RTÉ less, while 35 per cent said they never trusted the station.