RTÉ chairwoman concedes that ‘shocking’ governance failings occurred at Montrose

RTÉ executive Adrian Lynch has told an Oireachtas committee that "it is impossible for Ryan Tubridy to be back on air" due to editorial reasons.

RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh has acknowledged “shocking” governance failings in the national broadcaster as it faces into a deepening conflict with star presenter Ryan Tubridy over hidden payments in a deal with Renault.

Facing into a second week of crisis after saying it published misleading information about Tubridy’s pay for years, RTÉ told the Oireachtas committee on media on Wednesday that it is untenable for him to return to his morning radio show while the controversy remains unresolved.

Questioned for four hours at the Oireachtas media committee, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she personally has come to lack confidence in the organisation’s culture, saying it must change in the wake of the payments debacle.

“It is shocking. This is just a complete lapse of governance,” she told TDs and Senators.

“It’s a culture that’s in there that accepts ‘well that’s approved by the [director general] so I’m not going to talk about it’ – and I think all of the people that are here now would agree that’s wrong.”

With yet more questioning in prospect, as RTÉ prepares for a hearing tomorrow of the Dáil public accounts committee, the organisation now faces the prospect of a contract dispute with Tubridy, former host of the flagship Late Late Show programme.

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said that it was “impossible” for Tubridy to go back on the radio for “editorial reasons” because “we wouldn’t give our airwaves to anyone who is involved in a controversy”.

Asked if he would return to the airwaves in the long term, Mr Lynch replied: “Again, I would just say for editorial reasons, he is not on air at the moment.”

Tubridy is still being paid. But after taking legal advice, he has challenged RTÉ claims that he is out of contract.

An authoritative source close to Tubridy said the presenter “does not accept” his contract was terminated after he stepped down as Late Late Show host in May.

“There is precedent for contracts of this nature that they are amended to reflect the fact the TV element of the contract is coming to an end — and that a value is assigned to TV and to radio and that a new figure is agreed,” said the source.

RTÉ had earlier said it had written to Tubridy’s agent saying “the contract [including all arrangements therein] has come to an end” after his departure from the Late Late Show.

“Negotiations had commenced regarding his radio responsibilities. Those negotiations have been paused as with all negotiations as per board statement.”

Ryan Tubridy's current contract ended on May 31st, with negotiations around a radio-only contract currently suspended, say RTÉ.

The Irish Times called on Wednesday to the home of Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, in an attempt to ask questions about the affair but there was no reply.

The contract is not the only point of conflict between Tubridy and RTÉ, which is facing a cascade of political criticism for verbal agreement to guarantee a 2020 deal with Late Late sponsor Renault in which he was to receive €75,000 annually for making three personal appearances. After Renault withdrew from the deal, RTÉ ended up paying €150,000 last year to Tubridy for payments due in respect of 2021 and 2022.

Central to the affair is RTÉ's assertion that Tubridy’s earnings from 2017 to 2019 were “understated” by €120,000 in annual declarations on top presenter pay. However, RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins told the committee “there was no €120,000 payment” of what was supposed to be an exit fee at the end of his last contract.

“That was never paid, that was never accrued for in the accounts,” said Mr Collins. “But for an unexplained reason, that €120,000 was credited against his earnings between 2017 and 2019. That’s under investigation at the moment.”

RTÉ had no immediate explanation on Wednesday night when asked why it said one week ago that Turbridy’s 2017 to 2019 earnings were understated when such money was not actually paid.

RTÉ on Wednesday night said incoming Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty “has been expressing his wish to make his fee public”. Kielty’s pay terms are likely to be published after a Friday meeting of the remuneration committee of RTÉ's board.

It is understood that the same RTÉ executives and board members will be appearing before the PAC on Thursday.