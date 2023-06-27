Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald recovering after surgery

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she is recovering following surgery at a Dublin hospital last week.
In a tweet, Ms McDonald thanked the “incredible” staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their “excellent care and kindness”. She said she was recovering well post surgery last Friday and expected to be “back in action in a number of weeks”.
Her tweet posted on Tuesday morning with the sign off " Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upwards” was met with a large number of responses wishing her a speedy recovery.