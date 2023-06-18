Ireland in ‘drift’ towards Nato, says Higgins ahead of Government neutrality debates

President Michael D Higgins: 'I would describe our present position as one of drift'. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Claims by the President that Ireland is undergoing a “drift” towards Nato has drawn Michael D Higgins into fresh political controversy.

In an interview with the Business Post, ahead of the opening of a series public consultations announced by the Government on defence policy and neutrality, Mr Higgins said “the crawl away from the self-esteem of our foreign policy bothers me”.

Ireland’s foreign policy was one of “positive neutrality, and it can be defined very simply as Ireland’s right to belong to any group that it chooses in relation to non-militaristic international policy… If you interfere with that, there’s no difference between you and Lithuania and Latvia.”

Both those countries were Nato members. “That’s the fire that people are playing with,” Mr Higgins told the newspaper.

The former Labour Party TD, who for decades was a staunch critic of American foreign policy, said the “most dangerous moment” in the formulation of foreign policy was “when you’re drifting and not knowing what you’re doing… I would describe our present position as one of drift”.

There is a long-standing tradition among presidents not to comment on Government policy nor to publicly criticise the Government.

Independent Senator Gerry Craughwell, a former member of the Defence Forces, said Mr Higgins had “gone far outside his permissible role” in making the comments.

Mr Craughwell also criticised Mr Higgins for raising the issue of whether to invest in the Defence Forces prior to putting in “guarantees” on reform.

“It really is something when the [President of Ireland] expresses reservations about investment in [the Defence Forces]. It seems he is happy as commander in chief to put those who serve lives at risk. His comments are outrageous,” Mr Craughwell said.

Speaking about abuse within the organisation exposed by the Women of Honour group, Mr Higgins said he was “absolutely heartbroken at the fact that people have had to wait for justice”.

The Government is currently facing criticism from Women of Honour over the nature of a planned commission of inquiry into the abuse, and whether the inquiry will have the status of a full public tribunal.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin recently announced a series of public consultations on foreign, security, and defence policies, the first of which takes place at University College Cork on Thursday.

Opposition TDs have criticised the format of the consultations, claiming they are an attempt to “soften up” the public for an abandonment of Ireland’s traditional policy of neutrality in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll published on Saturday shows there is clear majority support for the retention of Ireland’s current model of neutrality but voters also want to see the State “significantly increase its military capacity” to defend airspace and territorial waters.

Asked if they support the State’s current model of military neutrality or if they would like to see it change, 61 per cent of voters said they favoured the current model, while just more than a quarter (26 per cent) said they would like to see it change. Thirteen per cent of respondents expressed no opinion.

Among voters who favour a change in the policy of neutrality, there is majority support for joining Nato and closer EU defence co-operation. Among these voters 71 per cent are in favour of joining a closer EU defence co-operation, while 56 per cent support joining Nato.