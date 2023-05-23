Editor of Village magazine takes defamation action against Sunday Times

The proceedings relate to comments made by Leo Varadkar in an article published last August by the newspaper. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

The editor of the Village magazine has filed defamation proceedings against the Sunday Times newspaper, over comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar it reported last year.

The legal case was filed in the High Court on Monday on behalf of Michael Smith, editor of the Village, against the Sunday Times, which is published by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp group.

The proceedings relate to comments made by Mr Varadkar in an article published last August by the newspaper.

Mr Smith previously filed a legal case last October against the Fine Gael leader alleging he was defamed by the comments. In both cases he is being represented by Belfast-based firm KRW Law.

READ MORE

Mr Smith said he could not comment on the latest legal action taken against the Sunday Times.

In a previous statement, his solicitor Kevin Winters said the case against Mr Varadkar was taken “in order to protect our client’s good name and reputation”.

[ Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘unequivocally’ rejects defamation claim by Village Magazine editor ]

Mr Varadkar previously said he rejected the claims of defamation, which his legal advice had stated were “baseless” and would be “fully defended”.

The Sunday Times said it had no comment to make on the legal case.