Northern Ireland elections: SF on course to become largest party as counting resumes

Welcome to day two of our coverage of the council elections in Northern Ireland.

If you’re just joining us, this is the latest this morning from our Northern Editor, Freya McClements.

Sinn Féin is on course to overtake the DUP as the largest party of local government as counting resumes in the North’s local elections.

Friday was very much Sinn Féin’s day as the first day of counting saw the party emerge as the big winner after Thursday’s vote.

With just under half the 462 seats on 11 councils filled, on Saturday morning the state of play was Sinn Féin 98, DUP 85, Alliance 40, UUP 36, SDLP 21 and others 18.

Sinn Féin has gained more than 20 seats, which would put it ahead of the DUP which is expected to return around the 122 seats it took in the last council election in 2019.

Alliance has gained around eight seats and is expected to pick up more on Saturday.

Both the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and SDLP have lost more than ten seats each.

One of the day’s major fallers was the leader of the Green Party, Mal O’Hara, who lost his seat in the Castle DEA in north Belfast, a year after his predecessor Clare Bailey stood down after losing her seat in the Assembly.

Three unionists are the first to take seats in Comber DEA. Libby Douglas (DUP) topped the poll and is joined by Philip Smith (UUP) and Trevor Cummings (DUP). Comber DEA had a turnout of 48.84% with 15,112 eligible votes. Ards and North Down Borough Council.

The first count of Omagh DEA has resulted in three councillors coming in over the 949 quota. Barry McElduff was first over the line for Sinn Féin, followed by the DUP’s Errol Thompson and the third seat went again to Sinn Féin with Catherine Kelly.

In Mid and East Antrim we see 5 councillors take their seats as counting finishes in Coast Road DEA. A unionist majority sees Andrew Clarke (DUP), Gerardine Marie Mulvenna (Alliance Party), Angela Smyth (DUP),Maureen Morrow (UUP) and Sinn Fein’s James Mc Keown all take seats. Meanwhile in Braid DEA at Stage 4 Chelsea Harwood is deemed elected for the Alliance Party.

From Seanín Graham in Belfast:

Counting for the first five of Belfast City Council’s ten district electoral areas is complete, with Sinn Féin in the lead on 11 seats.

Eight seats were secured by the DUP, five by Alliance, four by the SDLP, one by the Greens and one by the TUV.

Counting got underway this morning for the Botanic, Collin, Oldpark, Ormiston and Titanic areas.

There are a total of 60 seats up for grabs in Belfast, which is the North’s largest functioning elected body in the North (in the absence of Stormont).

In recent years, the city council’s make-up reflects the Stormont Assembly’s composition – with Sinn Féin holding the most seats followed by the DUP and a growth is the so-called Others, including the middle-ground Alliance Party, since the last 2019 election. No one party commands a majority.

Former SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who topped the poll at the last council election in 2019, is now running as an independent candidate for the nationalist Oldpark area.

Looking to Causeway Coast and Glens, The Glens DEA is moving slowly with no one elected in stage 3 or 4. Ballymoney is off to a quick start with three councillors elected at the first stage of counting, Mervyn Storey (DUP), Ciarán Mc Quillan (SF) and Daryl Wilson (UUP).