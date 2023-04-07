Cost of living €200 lump sum payment will be made to 1.3 million people in late April

Extra social welfare payments totalling €261 million will be made the week beginning April 24th. Photograph: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

A €200 lump sum will be paid out to those in receipt of long-term social welfare payments later this month to help with the cost of living crisis.

The payment will be made to over 1.3 million people including pensioners, carers, those with disabilities, lone parents, widows and widowers and will be paid in addition to their normal weekly payment.

The Department of Social Protection has said the payment, totalling €261 million, will be made the week beginning April 24th and is part of a package of measures announced in February.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the cost of living pressures are “continuing to affect people right across this country”.

READ MORE

Ms Humphreys said the payment will be followed in June by an extra €100 per child for people receiving Child Benefit.

“Parents who receive the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also get an additional €100 for each child this summer,” she said.

“This package of measures, in addition to the €2.2 billion of supports secured as part of Budget 2023, underlines our continued commitment to address the increased cost of living being experienced by our citizens.

“From the very start of this difficult period, the Department of Social Protection has never been found wanting.

“And so, I’m pleased today to announce the details of this additional support, which I know will benefit so many families in towns and villages nationwide.”

The minister added that the Government would continue to “respond in order to protect those most in need”.