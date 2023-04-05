Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry apologises to Varadkar over eviction ban claims

Fr McVerry had made the claim during a radio interview on Monday and subsequently apologised on Wednesday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has issued an apology to the Taoiseach after he received “unfortunate” and “inaccurate” information that suggested Leo Varadkar had overruled Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on extending the eviction ban.

Fr McVerry made the claim during a radio interview on Monday. In an interview with Southeast Radio, Fr McVerry said his understanding was that the Mr O’Brien had wanted to extend the ban and was acting in preparation for same only to be “overridden by the Taoiseach”.

“And that is why the was no preparation made during the five-month ban for mitigating the effects for ending this ban.”

Mr Varadkar subsequently told Newstalk Breakfast that the claim by Fr McVerry was “100 per cent untrue” and that there was “zero evidence” to support it.

READ MORE

However, in an interview on The Neil Prendeville show, on Cork’s Red FM on Wednesday, Fr McVerry said the information he had received was inaccurate.

[ Eviction ban Q&A: What can you do if you get a termination notice? ]

“The phrase I was given was that the ‘Taoiseach had overridden the Minister’. In light of the Taoiseach’s denial, which I accept as true, I believe that phrase was unfortunate and inaccurate, suggesting as it does a conflict or dispute between the Taoiseach and the Minister.

“So whatever the circumstances leading up to the decision to end the ban, which are now irrelevant as the decision has been made, I accept that the Minister, along with the rest of the Cabinet and the Taoiseach, made the decision together to end the ban.”

[ Peter McVerry’s eviction ban comment will linger on unproven yet politically alive ]

Fr McVerry said his comments had proved to be a distraction from the real issues facing the country.

“Well I want to put an end to this because it is a distraction from the real issue. The real issue is where do people go when they are evicted? So this is a distraction. Governments love distractions. The phrase that I was given was inaccurate. This is a clarification and an apology to the Taoiseach.”

Earlier in the interview Fr McVerry again expressed the belief that the decision to lift the ban was the worst in this Government’s history and will bring a “tsunami” of misery. The temporary eviction ban came to an end last Saturday.

Fr McVerry has described the ending of the eviction ban as a “horror movie for renters”.

The Government last month decided not to extend a ban on so-called no-fault evictions beyond March 31st, having put the ban in place on October 30th last year. The measure prevented landlords from evicting people, even if they could be issued with a valid notice of termination.

The decision to end the ban has been harshly criticised by opposition politicians and housing charities.