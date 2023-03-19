Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan to vote against Government on Sinn Féin eviction ban motion

Green Party backbench rebel Neasa Hourgian has indicated she will vote against the Government on a Sinn Féin motion on ending the housing ban on Wednesday.

The move is likely to see Ms Hourigan lose the Green Party whip, as the Government faces into a confidence motion on the issue before the end of the month, which the Labour Party said on Sunday it would put down.

Writing in the Sunday Independent, Dublin Central TD Ms Hourigan said there was no transparency over how the decision to lift the ban was made, or what measures to mitigate its termination were discussed.

“To achieve stable government all coalitions require compromise. As someone who has had to vote in many ways I have often thought were not sensible, or not in the best interests of my constituents, I’m more aware of this than most,” she wrote.

READ MORE

“But coalition niceties don’t count for much on the ground in Dublin Central, when all around you families are facing a life on the street.”

[ Sally Rooney: Renters are being exploited and evictions must be stopped ]

[ Taoiseach says housing crisis is raised with him by potential employers and investors ]

If she loses the whip, the Government’s on paper majority will be a single vote - with her party colleague and fellow backbench rebel Patrick Costello yet to declare his voting intentions.

However, the government may be able to see off the Sinn Féin motion with the support of a group of Independents who tend to vote with the coalition. In a legal sense, the vote is meaningless and non-binding, and the government is likely to put down an amendment to it before Wednesday’s vote, meaning the text of the motion itself is unlikely to be voted on.

However, the loss of a Dáil vote on the contentious issue would carry significant symbolic weight, and with the Labour no confidence motion now looming, increase the pressure on the government.

If the government fails to win a confidence motion, the Taoiseach and the Government must resign.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On The Record programme on Sunday, in an interview recorded earlier this week in the United States during her visit there as part of the St Patrick’s day festivities, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald dismissed the suggestion that her party’s private members motion on the lifting of the eviction ban was political theatre.

“There’s nothing theatrical about this. This is a most serious situation, and for the life of me, I cannot fathom how or why the government is proceeding in this way,” she said, arguing that figures released to Sinn Féin showed there was no capacity available in many local authority areas’ emergency accommodation.

She said many working families would face a “nightmare scenario” and government could not answer the question of where they would go if they were evicted. “There is still time for government to do the right thing,” she said, adding that they should row back and reverse the decision.

She told government backbenchers that they should listen to the reaction to the decision.

“Forget even the political view of this, listen to the voices and the stories that all of us have heard. The full focus of atention has to be on those indiviudals and families who are now faced with what all of us know would be a nightmare scenario,” she said. She added that more time was needed to address what she said was an emergency scenario before lifting the ban.