Varadkar to hold talks with Biden on Northern Ireland, Ukraine and world economy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to discuss Northern Ireland, the war in Ukraine and the global economy in talks with US president Joe Biden in Washington this week.

Mr Varadkar will arrive in the US capital on Tuesday evening for a series of engagements as part of a four-day visit including the traditional meeting the president in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

A spokeswoman for the Taoiseach said he would be discussing “the close relationship between Ireland and United States” with Mr Biden.

The president is expected to visit Ireland in the near future to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement although no dates have yet been confirmed.

The spokeswoman said Mr Varadkar planned to discuss Northern Ireland with Mr Biden this week, particularly in the light of the forthcoming anniversary.

“It is expected the Taoiseach and the president will discuss the thriving bilateral relationship between Ireland and the US and the plans to continue developing trade and investment opportunities”, the spokeswoman said.

She said Mr Varadkar was also likely to speak with the president about the global economy and EU-US relations.

“It is also expected that they will discuss the war in Ukraine and how both Ireland and the United States can continue their unwavering support for the Ukrainian people”, the spokeswoman said.

The Taoiseach is also scheduled to speak at an event near the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday which is being organised by the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Irish-American media organisation, IrishCentral.com.

It is aimed at thanking Irish Americans working on Capitol Hill for their continued assistance to Ireland.

Former Fine Gael TD John Deasy, who handles Government affairs for the Ancient Order of Hibernians, said the event would also provide an opportunity to expand the number of people who usually get to see and hear from the Taoiseach on visits to the US for the St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Separately, Mr Varadkar is scheduled to announce and present Science Foundation Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day Science Medal award at a ceremony in Washington.

The Taoiseach will also be meeting client companies of Enterprise Ireland as well as taking part with a number of high-level executives at an IDA Ireland/Science Foundation Ireland technology round-table.

He will additionally be delivering an address to the US chamber of commerce in Washington and attending an event at Howard University with the African-American Irish diaspora network.

Mr Varadkar will also be one of the main guests at the Ireland Fund’s national gala dinner. Apart from meeting the president on Friday, the Taoiseach will also attend a breakfast with US vice-president Kamala Harris at her official residence at the US naval observatory in Washington.

Later he will attend the Friends of Ireland lunch at the US Capitol which will be hosted by the new republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

He will round off St Patrick’s Day at a cultural event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement at the Kennedy Centre.