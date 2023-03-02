Niall Collins to make Dáil statement about planning application

Niall Collins insists he did nothing wrong in relation to a 2001 planning application. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Minister of State Niall Collins is set to make a Dáil statement on his 2001 planning application for a house in Co Limerick later this evening.

The Irish Times understands that he will address the Dáil after 5pm once the Topical Issues debate has concluded.

There had been suggestions from Fianna Fáil on Wednesday that he would wait until next week.

However the party has confirmed Mr Collins has sought speaking time this evening.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Co Limerick has insisted he acted correctly when he made the application in 2001 seeking permission to build a home on lands owned by his father in Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

He has disputed assertions made by the news website The Ditch surrounding the application for the site, which was located in a so-called “pressure area” that had restrictions on over-development.

According to The Ditch, applicants at the time were required to demonstrate their need for their proposed dwellings and those who already owned a property would be unsuccessful in their application.

The website outlined how Mr Collins owned another property with his wife, Eimear O’Connor, in Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Mr Collins confirmed on Monday night that he and his wife owned a property on Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle but he said it “was not in the pressure area”.

He said he acted correctly at all times, and met all the conditions for planning permission in respect of the Patrickswell site.