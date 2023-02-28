Calls for Niall Collins to make Dáil statement on 2001 planning application

Niall Collins claims he acted 'correctly' in relation to the planning application. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Time

Opposition politicians have called on Minister of State Niall Collins to make a Dáil statement and answer questions on a planning application he made in Limerick 22 years ago.

Fianna Fáil junior minister Mr Collins has said he acted correctly and he has disputed statements by The Ditch website which made a number of allegations about the planning application he made in May 2001.

The Ditch website claimed that as part of Mr Collins’ 2001 planning application, he was required to show that he hadn’t previously owned a home in what Limerick County Council called a “pressure area”.

It reported that he owned another property with his wife in Dooradoyle at the time.

Mr Collins confirmed on Monday night that he applied to Limerick County Council in 2001 for permission to build a home on lands owned by his father in Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

He said that at the time, he met requirements for planning permission in the area, which was known as a “pressure area”.

He said the property he owned on Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle “was not in the pressure area”.

Mr Collins said he would request a copy of his planning application from the Council but added: “I am satisfied that at all times I have acted correctly in my planning application and in my instruction to a planning agent in relation to the application on my behalf.”

He said in 2004 he was elected as a councillor to Limerick County Council “and thereafter the council introduced a new planning policy in relation to housing need”.

He added that his “legal advisers” were examining the statements made about him by The Ditch website.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said his party would be using the Order of Business session in the Dáil on Tuesday to call for Mr Collins to make a statement about the matter.

Mr Gannon said: “I’m making no assumptions but I do feel it would be appropriate if he made a statement to the Dáil”.

He also suggested there should be an opportunity for questions and answers with Mr Collins.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the accusations made by The Ditch are “serious” while noting that Mr Collins rejects them.

However, he said: “We absolutely believe it is appropriate for Minister Niall Collins to also make a Dáil statement and it needs to happen fast because we don’t need at this time for the political conversation to be dominated about one person’s planning application.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett said Mr Collins should “absolutely” answer questions on the issue.