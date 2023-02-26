Tánaiste cautious on prospect of Northern Ireland protocol deal

Tánaiste Micheal Martin said on Sunday that “very significant progress” has been made in negotiations between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland protocol. Photograph: PA

Tánaiste Micheal Martin has said that “very significant progress” has been made in negotiations between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland protocol, but declined to say whether an agreement is likely to be concluded in the coming days.

There are suggestions in the British media this morning that a deal may be concluded this week, but Mr Martin was cautious and said that negotiators should be given space “not just to agree a deal but to land a deal”.

Asked on RTE’s This Week programme if he believed a deal could win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Mr Martin said: “I hope so.”

Mr Martin sounded a cautiously optimistic note, but declined to be drawn on any specific timelines for a possible deal, saying only that the will was there in both camps to finalise an agreement “in a quicker timeline than a medium-term timeline”.

READ MORE

He said that there was “strong trust in relationships [that was] not there before”.

Mr Martin was also asked about reports of opposition in the Conservative Party, which centres around the former prime minister Boris Johnson, and cautioned against “playing politics with the situation”.

“It’s far too serious,” he said.

On Saturday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that talks on reforming the Northern Ireland protocol were “inching towards a conclusion” this weekend.

Meanwhile, a key UK Conservative party backbencher has said that conservative Brexiters and the DUP would be unable to back a Northern Ireland deal that left any role for the European court of justice, setting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on an apparent collision course with his parliamentary party.

With ministers saying Sunak was “on the cusp of a deal” to change post-Brexit arrangements in the region, Mark Francois, who chairs the influential European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs, warned of chaos if the prime minister tried to push through an unsatisfactory plan.

He added that this would be “incredibly unwise” without a formal vote in the Commons, something to which the government has still refused to commit.

Mr Sunak used an interview with the Sunday Times to pledge that any proposals would “tick all of those boxes” in terms of concern from the DUP.

Dominic Raab, the justice secretary and deputy prime minister, said the government was “on the cusp of a deal” with the EU.

“There’s real progress,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme. “We want to make sure all the pieces are in place. But I think hopefully there will be good news in a matter of days, not weeks,” he said.

While refusing to go into details, Mr Raab effectively confirmed reports that the vital issue of how to deal with goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK would have an “intelligence-based approach” intended to minimise checks, with most items processed via a light-touch “green light” system.

“Those are the kinds of things it’s been well known that we’ve been pushing for,” he said, adding that this would greatly reduce the oversight of the European court of justice (ECJ), which the DUP and ERG want removed altogether from Northern Ireland affairs.

“If we can scale back some of the regulatory checks that apply and some of the paperwork that applies, that would in itself involve a significant, a substantial, scaling back for the role of ECJ,” Raab said.

As part of this, any new rules that affected the EU’s single market – to which Northern Ireland is directly attached because of the lack of a trade border with the Republic of Ireland – would require a final say from the devolved assembly at Stormont.

Also speaking on the Sky show, David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said it would be vital for Labour to back Sunak on this. He said: “If he does get a deal then credit to him, because this is hugely important for the national interests of our country and for the people of Northern Ireland.” - Additional reporting Guardian