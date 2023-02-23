Gary Gannon rules himself out of Social Democrats leadership race

Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced they are stepping down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats, flanked by TDs Cian O'Callaghan, Holly Cairns, Jennifer Whitmore and Gary Gannon. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dublin Central Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has ruled himself out of the Social Democrats leadership race.

Co- leaders of the party Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced on Wednesday they were stepping down.

Ms Shortall said she and Ms Murphy had decided that “the time is right, now, to hand over the leadership reins of the party to the next generation of Social Democrats”.

They have asked the party’s national executive to meet on Thursday evening to make arrangements for an early leadership election. Nominations are expected to be open for a maximum of two weeks.

None of the party’s other four TDs: Holly Cairns, Gary Gannon, Jennifer Whitmore and Cian O’Callaghan —who were all present at the press conference — confirmed whether or not they will be throwing their hat into the ring.

In an interview with Today with Claire Byrne, Mr Gannon said he planned to show “leadership within the party” but did not intend to contest the election.

“Thinking about where my skills and attributes are best placed. I am somebody that likes to forge a culture within any team I am part of. Obviously this is something that happened quickly. I just thought that where my skills would be best placed is building the organisation.”

He denied newspaper reports that his intention was to come out and back Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns for the job.

However, he described Ms Cairns as a “generational politician.”

“She appeals to a multitude of different demographics and age groups. I think she is absolutely fabulous. The same could be said for Cian (O’Callaghan) whom I know for a long time and for Jen (Whitmore) so I am going to wait until everyone lays out their stall to make a decision.”

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Cairns said: “I will be taking some time this week to consider and discuss all future leadership options with my colleagues, my family and my team.”

Earlier, Ms Whitmore said that she is still considering her position in relation to putting her name in the mix for the leadership of the party.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, on RTE Radio 1, the Wicklow TD said the move by Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy had come “out of the blue.”

“It was a big day of emotions. At the moment I am going to take some time to think it (a leadership bid) through. I need to talk to my family and to my team. So I haven’t made a decision as of yet. I am going to need some time to process what has happened.”

Ms Whitmore indicated that she wasn’t opposed to seeing another co-leadership situation within the party as the Social Democrats “works really well together as a team.”

“You know the four TD’s and the two leaders. We really came together after the election. So I think whatever happens, and who ever goes for it that will continue. We all have very different strengths. And I think all those strengths work very well together.