NI Protocol: diplomats to gather in Brussels with two sides ‘on cusp’ of deal

Rishi Sunak still faces difficulty in selling the deal with Northern Irish unionist parties and his own Conservative Party's right wing. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Britain and the European Union are on the cusp of a deal to resolve Northern Ireland’s contested post-Brexit arrangements, with diplomats set to gather in Brussels while British prime minister Rishi Sunak has launched a flurry of consultations to lock down the agreement.

Mr Sunak will travel to Belfast on Thursday night along with Northern Secretary Chris Heaton Harris to speak to political parties.

He is also expected to confer with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Munich on the matter, on the sidelines of an ongoing security and defence conference, diplomats say.

In Brussels, diplomats representing the 27 member states have been summoned to a meeting on Friday to discuss UK-EU relations, at which they are expected to be briefed on the outcome of long-running talks that were given a new impetus when Mr Sunak took power last autumn.

The talk in Brussels had been that a deal was all but done in recent weeks, with the delay in announcement attributed to the difficulty faced by the British prime minister in winning over hardliners in his Conservative party and the Democratic Unionist Party to any compromises.

There is speculation that Mr Sunak’s visit will allow him to put the draft terms of an agreement to the DUP ahead of final discussions with the EU, with a deal potentially due to be announced next week.

The DUP – which has withdrawn from the Northern Assembly and Executive over its opposition to the protocol – has consistently said any deal must meet its “seven tests”.

“The fundamental issue to be dealt with is the democratic deficit and the constitutional damage done by the imposition of EU law,” the DUP MP Sammy Wilson said earlier this week.

“If this is not dealt with then the deal will fall short of what is required to restore the political institutions.”

An agreement to share live customs data on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain with the EU last month was welcomed as a breakthrough that the European Commission said had increased their trust, potentially opening the door to more lenient implementation of the rules.

Among the outstanding issues have been the levels of checks required on goods entering Northern Ireland that the EU fears could be of most risk to its Single Market, such as animal, food, and plant products that are no longer produced according to EU standards.

The role of the European Court of Justice in arbitrating disputes over the deal, signed as part of Britain’s exit from the European Union, has remained a contentious point among pro-Brexit hardliners.

The European Commission and Downing Street both described talks as “ongoing”.

“Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market,” a British government spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland are travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process.”

The Commission’s point man on the Protocol Maros Sefcovic has been in Washington this week where he Northern Ireland and the prospect of a deal were among the topics of discussion with top officials.

In a social media message, Connecticut Senator and U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Chris Murphy thanked Mr Sefcovic for “coming by the office today to talk about the status of talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

“It’s time to get this done,” Mr Murphy wrote. “The EU is willing to cut a good deal. The UK needs to get this done.”