Roads and bridges to be improved and strengthened under plans to spend €626 million in 2023

Roads and bridges are to be improved and strengthened under plans to spend €626 million on regional and local routes this year.

The funding - announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the junior minister in the Department Jack Chambers - also includes allocations for measures to boost safety and protect roads from climate change.

The sum is a €20 million increase and and it will allow for approximately 3,100kms of regional and local roads to be maintained and 2,550kms to be strengthened.

The funding will cover a range of schemes from large and small scale road improvements to critical bridge rehabilitation works

The issue of new roads has at times been contentious within the Coalition given the Green Party’s focus on climate action.

In Tuesday’s announcement Mr Ryan outlined the importance of maintaining the routes that are already in place.

The Green Party leader said: “Our main priority in 2023 continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network because that is the one thing you don’t curtail.

“It makes more sense to protect and repair our roads quickly rather than letting them fall into more expensive disrepair.”

Mr Chambers said that some €11 million is being allocated to road safety schemes that “target remedial measures to improve road safety for vulnerable road users and vehicular traffic.”

This will allow more than 300 safety projects to be carried out.

He said it includes provision to continue on a signage programme which including to support lower speed limits in housing areas, rural speed limit signage and a “safe passing” cycle sign.

Mr Ryan highlighted the climate adaption grants worth a total of €16 million for roads at risk due to the impact of climate change and severe weather events.

He said there is funding for 329 climate change adaptation projects adding: “We have seen great progress because of this grant already.

“Some of the projects which will be completed in 2023 [range from] seawall repairs in Kinsale, Co. Cork, to embankment restructuring in Ballybunion, Co. Kerry.”

Provision of €44 million has been made available for regional and local road strategic road improvement projects, including projects identified for development under the National Development Plan.

While six NDP projects have been completed to date, others are at construction stage and are said to incorporate elements of active travel.

These include the Tralee Northern Relief Road, which includes 2km of footway and cycleways and the Athy Southern Distributor Road which will give pedestrian and cycling access to the Grand Canal Blueway.

Over all €298 million has been allocated for road pavement strengthening works, €75 million for preventative surface dressing work and €84m for maintenance and strengthening works for which local authorities have discretion in the selection of roads

The grants supplement local authorities’ own expenditure on regional and local road projects and does not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.