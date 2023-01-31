Nursing home charges: All documents on alleged strategy to limit refunds should be published, Bacik says

Ivana Bacik wants clarity on the advice of the Attorney General on the issue. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

All documents relating to an alleged legal strategy by the State to limit refunds on illegal nursing home charges should be published, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik has said.

There has also been a call for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt and whistleblower Shane Corr to be invited to appear at the Oireachtas Committee on Health to answer questions.

A protected disclosure made by Mr Corr, published in a Sunday newspaper, revealed a Department of Health 2011 memo purporting to set out a legal strategy to thwart refunds of potentially billions of euro to people wrongly charged for nursing home care over 30 years.

Mr Donnelly has sought advice from the Attorney General and a detailed briefing from the department on the matter.

READ MORE

A spokesman said the legal strategy predated 2011 and had been pursued by successive governments. He also said the strategy had been “misrepresented” in reports.

[ Nursing home charges: Whistleblower says he alerted Varadkar in 2019 ]

Ms Bacik said there needs to be “a full transparent disclosure of all documents” related to to the issue.

She said: “It’s very worrying indeed to see reports that there was a secret strategy for many years across successive health ministers to deny refunds to those who’ve been illegally charged for nursing home costs.

“So we need to see public disclosure of the documents there.”

Ms Bacik was asked by reporters at Leinster House if former public expenditure minister and Labour Party TD Brendan Howlin has questions to answer.

She said: “I’ve spoken to Brendan myself. He doesn’t recall any memorandum or he doesn’t believe he saw any memorandum about this before and he’s spoken also with [former Labour leader] Eamon Gilmore about it.

“That’s why we need to see transparency. That’s why we need to see the documents published to see exactly when did this policy come into being, who was aware of it and what was the advice of the Attorney General.”

She said the documents should be provided to the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee for consideration.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said the issue of nursing home charges “goes back a considerable amount of time”, is “quite opaque to say the least” and involves “a lot of legacy issues”.

He said he wants Mr Donnelly, Mr Watt and Mr Corr to be invited to the Oireachtas Committee on Health to answer questions.

Mr Kenny, a member of the committee, said he would be suggesting that invites go out at a private meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Kenny said it is possible a committee meeting with Mr Corr may have to be held in private but said it was important to give him an opportunity to explain the documentation as it relates to “very serious matters”.