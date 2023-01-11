North parties to attend talks over Stormont deadlock

Talks will take place in Belfast on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock that has left Northern Ireland without an Assembly or Executive. Photograph: PA Images

Talks will take place in Belfast on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock that has left Northern Ireland without an Assembly or Executive.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly and Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will hold a round-table discussion with the leaders of the North’s five largest parties and meet business leaders.

They are expected to discuss the impact of the Northern Ireland protocol and the UK government’s desire to see the restoration of the powersharing government.

Mr Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris are among a number of senior political figures who are due in Northern Ireland this week in an attempt to end the impasse at Stormont.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the leader of the Labour Party in the UK, Keir Starmer, will hold separate talks with the Northern parties in Belfast on Thursday.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, is due to meet Mr Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough on Thursday, following phone conversations with the leaders of the main local political parties earlier this week.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is also expected to attend the discussions alongside the party’s deputy leader, the North’s first minister designate Michelle O’Neill.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s meeting Mr Cleverly said issues with the post-Brexit trading arrangement that “risk and undermine” Northern Ireland’s place in the UK needed to be addressed.

“I am listening to the concerns of people and businesses in Northern Ireland and am keenly aware that the current situation isn’t working,” he said.

“My preference is for a negotiated solution, but the UK’s priority is protecting the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement and preserving political stability in Northern Ireland.”

The Northern Secretary said “a solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland protocol is clearly desired by all across business and in government” and the UK government was “committed to resolving these problems as soon as possible”.

Northern Ireland has been without a powersharing Assembly or Executive since the May elections, when the DUP refused to re-enter government until issues around the Northern Ireland protocol, which it opposes, are resolved to its satisfaction.

In a significant breakthrough on Monday, the EU and UK reached agreement on post-Brexit data-sharing that will allow the EU access to real-time data on goods moving from the UK into Northern Ireland.

It has raised hopes that further progress can be made that will enable a deal to be reached ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement in April.

However, in a statement issued ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson warned against “short-term fixes” that he said would not work for the people of Northern Ireland.

“The restoration of devolved government is only made sustainable when the Protocol is replaced by arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom.

“I trust London and Brussels will recognise the need to reach an outcome which can be supported by unionists and nationalists,” he said.

Meanwhile the SDLP is expected to propose a change in Assembly rules to break the political deadlock by preventing the DUP from blocking the election of a speaker.

“It appears highly likely that the DUP will continue to prioritise its cynical party-political wrecking strategy which has left people here without a functioning Assembly or Executive since last year,” the SDLP Assembly leader, Matthew O’Toole, said.

“A speaker should instead be chosen by a two-thirds majority of MLAs which would require support from nationalists, unionists and others.”