Taoiseach speaks to Zelenskiy and assures him of Ireland’s ongoing solidarity with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his strong appreciation to the Irish people for their 'comprehensive support for and friendship to Ukraine'. File photograph: Tom Brenner/The New York Times

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken by telephone to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Government Buildings confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Mr Varadkar “assured Mr Zelenskiy of Ireland’s ongoing solidarity, and said Ireland is resolute in backing Ukraine’s application for EU membership,” the statement said.

The Taoiseach said that the 70,000 Ukrainians that had sought refuge in Ireland were welcome, and that the Irish people were responding to their difficult situation with great generosity, his spokesman added.

Mr Varadkar promised that Ireland would “continue to provide financial and other assistance to Ukraine” and told the Ukrainian President that he was “very aware of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and was pleased to help with equipment to repair its electricity grid” citing a large transformer sent from Ireland to Ukraine this month.

President Zelenskiy expressed his strong appreciation to the Irish people for their “comprehensive support for and friendship to Ukraine”, the statement said.

President Zelenskyy also highlighted his ten-point ‘Peace Formula’. The formula represents the Ukrainian demands of any peace talks to end the war, and includes such requirements as restoration of all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and the Donbas, food security and war crime tribunals.

Government Buildings said the Taoiseach “expressed his support for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and for holding those responsible for the war to account.”

Mr Zelenskiy assured the Taoiseach that the people of Ukraine remained strong and were determined that Russia will not win its war of aggression. He also invited the Taoiseach to visit Ukraine at a future opportunity, the statement said.

In a tweet, President Zelenskiy said: “Had the first phone call with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar. Thanked for freezing Russian assets, discussed support for Ukraine’s energy system and post-war recovery. Invited to join the implementation of the Peace Formula.”