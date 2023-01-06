Gardaí take attacks on politicians ‘extraordinarily seriously’, says Harris in wake of manure incident

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said politicians should seek Garda advice if they have concerns for their own security. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said the Garda takes attacks on public representatives “extraordinarily seriously”, and he said politicians should seek Garda advice if they have concerns for their own security.

He was speaking in the wake of an incident where two Government TDs – Fianna Fáil junior minister Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael’s Ciarán Cannon – had bags of manure thrown at them at a public meeting in Co Galway on Wednesday.

Gardaí have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

Mr Harris spoke to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Friday morning about the safety of public representatives.

READ MORE

The Minister said: “One of the great strengths of the political system in this country has always been accessibility to public representatives.

“I’m very satisfied from my conversation with the commissioner that he takes these matters extraordinarily seriously and that any such incidents will be pursued with the full rigour of the law.”

Mr Harris said any attack on any individual is “utterly unacceptable” and said while he was not commenting on a specific case, attacks on public representatives are “also an attack on our democracy”.

He said security advice for politicians is always kept under review and if Oireachtas members have concerns for their own security or the safety of their staff or families that local gardaí are in a position to provide advice and support.

Mr Harris added that any attack will be “treated extraordinarily seriously by An Garda Síochána and the commissioner in his conversation with me this morning was extremely adamant in relation to this issue”.

[ Throwing of excrement at TDs a sign of ‘creeping sinister aggression’ towards politicians ]

“It is a core part of democracy, of a free society that people can move around safely, that people can do their work safely, that people can live their lives safely and people can feel safe as they go about their job.”

In recent years, protests have been held outside the homes of Ministers, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

In September 2020, a smoothie was thrown over Mr Varadkar in Dublin’s Merrion Square, which was subsequently investigated by the Garda.

Martin Kenny, the Sinn Féin TD who represents Sligo-Leitrim, has said that he and his family will move after a series of incidents, including the burning of his car, at their family home in 2019.

The father of four told The Irish Times before Christmas: “We are preparing to sell the house and move, as the trauma of these incidents has taken away our sense of safety.”