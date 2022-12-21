Junior minister reshuffle: Neale Richmond set to miss out on promotion

Dublin Rathdown TD Neale Richmond looks set to miss out on promotion to the junior ministerial ranks, The Irish Times has learned.

Mr Richmond had been hotly tipped for appointment as Minister of State but has told colleagues that he now does not expect to be elevated.

He rose to prominence as a Senator and chairman of the Seanad Brexit committee during the last term, where he was a frequent contributor to debates in the media about Brexit, both in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Sources had suggested Mr Richmond was in a run-off against Dún Laoghaire TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill for the European Affairs ministry, seen as a high-profile post accompanying the Taoiseach to EU council meetings.

However, it is still unclear who will be appointed to that position, which is due to rotate to Fine Gael. With three TDs tipped for promotion to the junior ministerial ranks, the number who could be elevated by the party depended on how many would be demoted.

Fine Gael sources suggested on Wednesday that Mr Richmond would be made chair of the EU Affairs Committee. That position is currently held by Joe McHugh, the Fine Gael TD for Donegal. However, Mr McHugh is currently without the Fine Gael whip having voted against the government over its Mica compensation scheme, and has said he will not be contesting the next general election. Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party last week that “office-holders” – ministers and committee chairs – would have to commit to running at the next general election.

Alongside Mr Richmond and Ms Carroll MacNeill, momentum had been building to find a junior ministerial role for Kerry’s Brendan Griffin, who served as a minister of state in the last government and as deputy chief whip so far in this government – and who had let it be known that he was disappointed to be passed over as chief whip in favour of Hildegarde Naughten.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Frank Feighan had already told colleagues he did not expect to be reappointed, with speculation that both Colm Brophy, the junior minister in the Department of Foreign Affairs, and Josepha Madigan, Minister for Special Education, could lose their positions. However, on Tuesday evening some sources suggested a reprieve could be in the offing for Ms Madigan.

Fine Gael is set to retain the minister of state role overseeing the Office of Public Works, with the junior ministry for sport, seen as a “good news” department for the holder and their party, will go to Fianna Fáil after a deal was struck between the coalition parties.

Fianna Fáil sources on Tuesday night indicated that there would not be widespread changes to their junior ministerial ranks, although some shuffling of portfolios was possible. Kildare North TD James Lawless was among those tipped for promotion, but it was unclear whether he would be successful in his bid for a junior ministry