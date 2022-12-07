Ex-Army lieutenant Dónal de Róiste gets Government apology 53 years after dismissal

The Government has decided to formally exonerate Dónal de Róiste, who was forced to retire from the Defence Forces more than 50 years ago, from any wrongdoing, to apologise and to pay him compensation.

The decision at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting comes after a review which began more than two years ago into the circumstances of his forced retirement.

The review concluded that Mr de Róiste’s retirement was “made on foot of a fundamentally flawed and unfair process and was not in accordance with law”, the Government said on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said: “Clearly, the security situation in Ireland in 1969 was far different than what it is today. However, whilst a decision to retire Mr de Róiste from the Defence Forces in these circumstances, and on the basis of the documentation considered at the time, was found by the reviewer to be reasonable, the review has determined that no national security concerns should have prevented Mr de Róiste from being afforded the most basic procedures of natural justice and the right to defend himself and his good name.

“In this regard, the review has concluded that Mr de Róiste’s dismissal was not in accordance with law.”

Mr Coveney apologised to Mr de Róiste. He also acknowledged the interest taken in the case over the years by President Michael D Higgins.

Mr de Róiste has always denied any wrongdoing and has campaigned for decades to clear his name.

A former lieutenant in the Irish Army, Mr de Róiste was retired by then president Éamon de Valera, acting on the advice of the government in 1969.

Mr de Róiste was never officially told the grounds for his forced retirement but his maternal uncle, Patrick Murphy, who was an assistant secretary in the Department of Defence in 1969, told him it was because of links with subversives.

Preview reviews of the case established that military intelligence had linked him to an IRA splinter group at the time called Saor Éire, but no charges were ever brought against him and no opportunity to answer the allegations was given to him.

Mr de Róiste subsequently emigrated to the US after he left the Defence Forces but returned to Ireland in the 1980s and has been trying to clear his name since, an effort that has included legal challenges.

His sister is the founder of the Chernobyl children’s charity, Adi Roche, and questions about Mr de Róiste’s case were raised when she ran for the presidency for the Labour Party in 1997.