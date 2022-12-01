European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to address Oireachtas on Thursday

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday to mark 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the European Union.

She will also meet President Michael D Higgins and have a working lunch with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Ms von der Leyen will be the second president of the European Commission to address the Oireachtas, after Jean-Claude Juncker did so in 2018. The German politician will deliver her speech to the Houses of the Oireachtas at 2pm.

The European Union’s response to ongoing war in Ukraine and Brexit including efforts to resolve the dispute with Britain over the Northern Ireland protocol are expected to be on the agenda.

READ MORE

Among the topics Ms von der Leyen and the Taoiseach are expected to discuss will be the war in Ukraine and its impact on the cost and security of energy supplies. Other anticipated issues are the outlook for the EU and global economy, as well as the need to strengthen the EU’s partnerships with key allies, including the US and UK.

Mr Martin is also set to thank Ms von der Leyen for her constant solidarity with Ireland, and especially with people and businesses in Northern Ireland, as part of the efforts to find a pragmatic solution to the issue around the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Mr Martin said: “I am delighted to welcome President von der Leyen to Dublin as we celebrate 50 years of membership of the European Union.

“Our EU engagement has been transformative for the country and the decision to join was amongst the most important taken in the history of the State.

“President von der Leyen has provided exemplary leadership at EU-level through several very difficult years, including on the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“She has helped to shape and deliver effective EU responses, supporting our citizens and our enterprises.

“I greatly look forward to discussing the many issues on the EU’s agenda in my meeting with her – we are together in our commitment to finding common EU solutions to shared challenges,” Mr Martin said.

“I will also, of course, take the opportunity to thank her for her constant solidarity with Ireland, and especially with people and businesses in Northern Ireland, as we have worked to find a practical and pragmatic way forward on the protocol.”

She is the second leader to have received an invitation to address the Oireachtas in 2022 – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed a joint sitting on April 6th, via video link from Kyiv.

Ms von der Leyen has been president of the European Commission since 2019, having held several ministries in governments led by chancellor Angela Merkel.

In 2017, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, appeared before a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad for what was described as “an exchange of views”. – Additional reporting: PA