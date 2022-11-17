Russian ambassador called to Iveagh House over Moscow ‘stop list’

Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov is expected to meet with the secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs later. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Department of Foreign Affairs will demand to see a list of more than 50 Irish politicians who have been barred from entering Russia because of Ireland’s support for Western sanctions.

Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov is expected to meet the secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Joe Hackett, later. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is currently in Washington DC.

Russia said on Tuesday that it had put more than 50 Irish officials on a “stop list”, banning them entry to the country, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Mr Coveney and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The list, however, has not been made available publicly or supplied to the Government privately. A Coalition source said this morning that a request has gone in to see the list already, and that another request will be made shortly.

READ MORE

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night, Mr Martin told TDs that the announcement of sanctions was “Russian propaganda”. He said that Ireland’s stance would not be deflected by actions like this.

Mr Coveney has said that in today’s meeting with the ambassador, the Government will give its response “in no uncertain terms”.

Ireland has strongly backed European Union sanctions against Russia and has sent non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

Also named in the Russian statement is Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

It said a number of TDs and Senators are also banned from entry to Russia.

Speaking on a visit to Washington on Wednesday Minister Coveney said Ireland had taken its stance to back Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russian forces “on the basis of a respect for international law and the UN charter”.

Mr Coveney told The Irish Times: “We wish this war was not happening.

“We do not want to be picking a fight with Russia but we have to call out in truthful terms what we see and what the evidence backs up - aggression, likely war crimes and the destabilisation of peace on the continent of Europe by a deliberate invasion of a European country by Russia.”

Mr Coveney also said the Government had not been given any advance notification of the bans on entering Russia imposed by Moscow on the Taoiseach and other senior political figures, including himself. “It just happened overnight”, he said.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has repeated calls for the Russian ambassador to be expelled and for the embassy in Dublin to be closed. Mr Richmond, who is the party’s spokesperson on European Affairs, told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that Mr Filatov should have been expelled “months ago” as he had said “vile” things about Ireland and Ukraine.

When asked if his name was on the list of Irish people who have been sanctioned by the Russian embassy, Mr Richmond said there were 52 names on the list, but only seven were known which was “part of the tactic”. If he was on the list then he would consider it “a badge of honour”.

There was a serious issue of national security with the Russian embassy in Dublin, he said. There was a huge concern that it is “a major listening post” between the US and the EU. Former army ranger, Independent TD Cathal Berry agreed that there was an issue with more than half of the staff at the embassy who were in Ireland under false pretences and were not true diplomats.

While he would not object to the ambassador being expelled, he thought there should be a more targeted and nuanced approach through which the intelligence gathering operation could be “stripped away”.

If the ambassador were to be expelled the Russians would twist that to their own purposes, Dr Berry said.

Mr Richmond said that the Irish embassy in Moscow should be closed as there were only two diplomats there now and any consular queries could be handled by other EU embassies. This would negate any retaliation if the ambassador was expelled. He acknowledged that Mr Coveney did not agree with his opinion, but he said he would continue to lobby party colleagues.

Dr Berry said that Ireland remained “a major irritant” to the Russians which validated the position of the Irish State in recent months.