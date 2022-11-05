Ireland can be an island of renewed opportunity, McDonald tells party ardfheis

Mary Lou McDonald told delegates that Ireland was in the 'end days' of partition and that those who were apprehensive about reunification should know they would be 'cherished, included, respected as equal citizens' Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has told her ardfheis that “political hokey pokey” by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will not be enough to prevent political change.

She told delegates at the RDS that the two larger coalition parties are “so joined at the hip that it doesn’t matter to them which leader is Taoiseach - so long as it’s one of them”.

“Leo leaves, Micheál goes in. Micheál leaves next month, Leo goes back in. In, out. In, out. Political hokey pokey. That’s the cosy club that has run this state for a century,” she said.

In a speech which did not contain any major policy departures - in contrast to the party changing its position on the special criminal court at last year’s Ard Fheis - she called for emigrants overseas to return to Ireland, and said that Sinn Féin in government would deliver energy independence for Ireland.

“Energy independence will be a game changer for Ireland, transforming our economy, creating new jobs, opportunity, prosperity,” she said.

She told the party’s Ard Fheis that a “new dawn” was breaking in Ireland and that “we stand on the threshold of a new era”. Ms McDonald emphasised the centrality of Irish reunification to Sinn Féin’s programme.

“We live in the end days of partition. On the cusp of an historic opportunity - the reunification of our country and our people,” she said, appealing to those who she said were “apprehensive about Irish Unity”.

“I want you to know that in a new Ireland you will be cherished, included, respected as equal citizens”.

Criticising the Government over what she said were multiple policy failures, she said: “You deserve political leadership to support you through these difficult times and to match your hopes for the future.”

She said the party stands with Ukraine, criticising Vladimir Putin’s “criminal invasion” and sends “unwavering support to Palestine”.

‘Failed housing system’

Appealing directly to the diaspora in Britain, the United States, Canada and Australia, she said they had been “badly let down, particularly by a failed housing system”.

“I want you to know that we are working hard to change things for you. We will make Ireland the home you deserve. So, enjoy your experience, work hard, but come home and be part of the new Ireland that we must build. We need you.”

Lauding the party’s election result in Northern Ireland in May, she said that Michelle O’Neill, the party’s vice president would be a “first minister for all”.

“For the first time, a republican, a nationalist, a woman from Tyrone, was elected as first minister in a state designed to ensure that this could never happen”.

“There is now no job in the land off limits to anyone,” she said: “The days of second-class citizenship are over.” She criticised the British government for “dithering”, reiterating the party’s position that “whatever happens, be clear that a return to direct rule from London is not an option”. She said change could not be stopped by “the chaotic Tories in London” who she said “can’t run their own country without bringing it to the brink of financial ruin”.

“They certainly have no right to tell the people of Ireland how to run ours,” she said, saying the British government had attacked the Belfast Agreement and said it “disgracefully seek(s) amnesty for their troops and deny victims of the conflict justice”.

She outlined three “big opportunities” in the coming decade - the reunification of “our country”, the achievement of energy independence and “the power of our young people”. Focusing in on housing, she said government after government had failed on housing.

“Targets set. Targets missed. Deadlines set. Deadlines missed. Big on promises. Short on delivery.”

“Young people are calling this out, and we will work with them to deliver the biggest affordable and social housing programme that Ireland has ever seen.” She called for a cross-border National Health Service, criticising “jaded alibis that leave people on hospital trollies”.

She said the government had to be “forced into action” on the cost of living crisis and the winter eviction ban. “Now they drag their heels as mortgage-holders are walloped with massive interest rate hikes”.