No Northern Ireland election before Christmas, Heaton-Harris confirms

No election will take place in Northern Ireland before Christmas this year.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed the news in a statement on Friday morning, following discussions with NI party leaders.

No date for an Assembly election has yet been set.

Mr Heaton-Harris said in his statement that he has had “valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including business and community representatives. I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time”.

He confirmed that no Assembly election will take place in December.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”

After a last-ditch attempt to restore the Assembly failed last week the Northern Secretary is legally required to call an election which must take place no later than January 20th.

The Electoral Office had been planning for a poll on December 15th.

Northern Ireland has been without an Assembly since the last election in May, when the DUP refused to re-enter the North’s power-sharing institutions until its demands over the Northern Ireland protocol - which it opposes - are met.