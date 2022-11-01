‘No clarity’ on Stormont election date as NI Secretary holds talks with parties

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy speaking to the media outside Erskine House in Belfast. She accused Chris Heaton-Harris of creating a 'political vacuum'. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

There is still “no clarity” over whether Northern Ireland will have a pre-Christmas election, the four largest political parties said following meetings with the Northern Ireland Secretary on Tuesday.

Chris Heaton-Harris held separate discussions with Sinn Féin, the DUP, Alliance and the UUP in Belfast.

On Friday he did not name a date for a fresh Assembly election after the deadline for restoring the North’s political institutions was missed, despite having said repeatedly he would do so.

Legally Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election which must take place no later than January 20th, though if a poll is to take place before Christmas – the Electoral Office is planning for a vote on December 15th – he must make the announcement by November 8th.

Northern Ireland has been without an Assembly since the last election in May, when the DUP refused to re-enter the North’s powersharing institutions until its demands over the Northern Ireland protocol, which it opposes, are met.

Speaking to reporters following Sinn Féin’s meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris, its vice-president Michelle O’Neill said he had given “no clarity, he provided no further information as to the U-turn” and she was “none the wiser” as to whether he intends to call an election.

“He did not colour in the lines today. He certainly did not provide any clarity around what he intends to do next, apart from to say that he’s here to meet with people,” she said.

Ms O’Neill accused him of “pandering to the DUP” and said Mr Heaton-Harris “didn’t say what his next move was, but you can’t escape the reality that there’s a legal obligation on him to call the election”. “Instead, he’s created a political vacuum,” she said.

Following his party’s meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris, the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said situation was that “we simply don’t know, the Secretary of State has not told us when he is going to call an election”.

Jeffrey Donaldson, pictured with Emma Little-Pengelly and Gordon Lyons, urged the UK and EU to come to a resolution over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He said he had received “no indication” from London that an agreement with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol was “close or imminent” and he called on the UK government to “have a razor-sharp focus on these negotiations. Let’s make progress. Let’s get this done,” he said.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Tuesday that if a deal could be reached between the EU and UK this could lead to the restoration of the Northern institutions.

“We have to ensure that the discussions between the European Union and the United Kingdom can continue which they will, and objectively, if we could get a result on that front, then there may be opportunities in terms of the Assembly and the Executive,” he said.

Mr Martin again urged the restoration of the North’s Assembly and Executive, saying it was “essential” and the DUP should go back into the powersharing government. “It is a denial of democracy not to do so,” he said.

“It is imperative on all political parties to make the institutions work and it can’t be an option to close down the Executive and the Assembly because you may have a disagreement with a political position.”

The Alliance leader Naomi Long said her meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris was “constructive” and she welcomed that he had “listened to what’s been said by the people of Northern Ireland, that he has paid attention to the issues that have been raised and he is clearly taking time to reflect on the way forward”.

The time to call an election, she said, would be “if we are close to a position where there may be a deal [between the EU and the UK], that would be the moment to hold people’s feet to the fire about reforming an Executive and call an election if they refuse to do so.

“It seems that now it might be slightly premature and we could end up actually making any deal more difficult to achieve and more difficult to sell into the Northern Ireland public,” she said.

Doug Beattie, the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, said the Northern Secretary had “no plan on how to proceed” and it was “really difficult to see how we broker anything unless we have some form of a pathway to deal with the issues that are put in front of us”.

He said it was “quite clear” the Northern Ireland protocol was the issue and the North was now a “football” between the UK and EU which was “reliant” on them to “come up with some sort of a deal”.

“We don’t know where they are, we don’t know if they’re close to a deal and we don’t even know if there are any heads of agreement to a deal, so it’s difficult to see where we are heading,” he said.

“But if the plan is to have an election, it’s just nonsensical.”

