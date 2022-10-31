Northern Ireland Secretary to hold talks with Stormont party leaders

The Northern Ireland Secretary is to hold talks with the Stormont parties following the collapse of the Assembly.

Chris Heaton-Harris had been expected to call a fresh election on Friday after the deadline for the parties to form a new executive passed but declined to immediately name a date.

According to current legislation, he must call an election within the next 12 weeks.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Mr Heaton-Harris confirmed he will meet Sinn Féin Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, as well as Alliance leader Naomi Long and UUP leader Doug Beattie on Tuesday.

He described these meetings as being planned to “discuss next steps”, including how he will ensure public services continue to run, protect the public finances and consider options on MLA pay.

Mr Heaton-Harris is also to meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney later in the week.

He reiterated his disappointment that an executive was not formed.

“The duty to call an election is not one I bear lightly, and I will be outlining to the parties that the people of Northern Ireland deserve a strong and accountable government,” he said.

“In the meantime, I will work tirelessly to protect the interests of the citizens of Northern Ireland.

“There are a number of things I could do, including taking action on MLA pay, which I know many people feel is deeply unfair while the Assembly is unable to function fully.

“I am also concerned by the issues within the Stormont budget and will address these urgently with my officials and those from the Northern Ireland Civil Service.”

Meanwhile, talks continue between the UK government and the European Commission to address issues around the protocol.