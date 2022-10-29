Government agrees to harden refugee policy as focus moves to the long term

The Government has agreed a significant shift in its refugee policy, hardening elements of its response to the crisis as winter draws in and focus moves to the long term.

A private warning to Ministers outlines that “as the war continues there is a greater likelihood that some of those who have been granted temporary protection will seek to remain in the country for the medium to long term, with arrivals into the State expected to continue”.

People fleeing Ukraine and elsewhere will be admitted into the country in line with the State’s obligations, but some benefits and conditions will be tightened.

Ukrainians housed in hotels will not be able to refuse multiple offers of alternative accommodation. They will have to pay for food, transport and other ancillary services. Those in direct provision who remain there after being given permission to stay in the State will lose automatic access to medical cards, shifting to a means-tested approach.

With sources of the view other jurisdictions are giving less supports on accommodation or benefits, or for shorter periods, a comparison will be undertaken on how the directive on temporary protection, which governs conditions for Ukrainians entering the European Union, is being applied elsewhere.

It will “ensure it broadly aligns with other jurisdictions” and can support an “equitable approach to the provision of accommodation, income support and related services,” Ministers were told.

Income supports

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, posted on the social media platform Telegram warning refugees intending to come to Ireland that they may end up on the streets due to the shortage of accommodation.

She said that the Irish Government cannot guarantee that it will provide accommodation for refugees, warning: “You may end up on the street or airport.”

Following an incorporeal Cabinet meeting on Friday, the Government approved a range of measures to encourage more supply of medium-term accommodation options, including a doubling of the payment for those hosting Ukrainian families to €800, from December 1st.

Refurbishment and modular homes programmes will be expanded. Ministers were told the number of modular homes for 2023 would be “substantially increased”. There will be a new vacant homes call, and greater use of dormitory accommodation. The existing pledge programme will be closed. Ministers were told that previous measures such as using stadiums to accommodate people may be revisited if current options are exhausted.

The policy shift also entails planning for longer-term stays by Ukrainians. The Department of Housing is to analyse the impact of Ukrainians remaining in Ireland after their temporary protection comes to an end.

Papers given to Ministers also show that “potential changes to the level of income supports” have been discussed. In a further signal that entitlements may be reassessed, departments have been told to move to “sustainable models” which include “needs assessment and means-testing as normally apply”.

In a statement after the meeting, the Government said it was moving “from an emergency response to a more mainstreamed approach”. It said there are “likely to be ongoing capacity issues”.

A €50 million community support programme will be rolled out.