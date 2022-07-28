Farmers to be asked to reduce emissions by 25%, as Coalition leaders set to reach deal

The deal would see farmers being asked to reduce emissions by 25 per cent by 2030. Photograph: iStock

Government sources are now confident that a deal on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector will be agreed today. The deal, which would see farmers being asked to reduce emissions by 25 per cent by 2030, is set to be signed off by leaders.

Ministers have been told to be available for an incorporeal Cabinet meeting later on Thursday, while a press conference is likely to have happen afterwards.

It is understood that discussions are continuing on some details of the agreement. However, it is understood that mitigation measures from land use change such as afforestation and rewetting and power generation from renewable sources on farms will not count as part of the agriculture reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

However, there is expected to be a very substantial funding package for farmers to make the required changes, beginning in the September budget.

It is understood that the plan envisages even more offshore wind power to offset emissions from agriculture.

It also contains plans for significant levels of anaerobic digestion on farms, and while the agriculture sector will not get the emissions credit for it, farmers will be paid substantial sums for this.

Sources close to the process said the final plan is focused on a reduction in output, and renewable energy being generated on farms.

The Government has promised that emissions sectoral ceilings for six sectors will be announced by the end of this week. The decision was to be made in mid-July but was delayed after agreement could not be reached between the three Coalition parties.

The Climate Change Advisory Council has recommended a range of cuts between 22 per cent and 30 per cent for agriculture. Significant numbers of TDs and Senators within Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have insisted on the final figure being at the lower end of the scale, while Green Party TDs have consistently called for it to be close to 30 per cent.