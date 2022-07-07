Varadkar says allegations he broke law were ‘false’ and made by ‘sworn political opponents’

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had concluded its consideration of the matter and had not recommended a prosecution. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the allegations that he broke the law by leaking a document about an agreement for GPs were “false” and he said they were made by “sworn political opponents of me and my party”.

Mr Varadkar has again apologised for what he said was his “error” in the way he passed on the document to the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) but said it was “lawful” and he did it in the public interest.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had concluded its consideration of the matter and had not recommended a prosecution.

In a statement on Thursday morning the Fine Gael leader said: “The allegations made against me, that it was anything more than error, were false.

“They were made by sworn political opponents of me and my party.

“I know that I did not break any law, do anything corrupt or even self-interested. That is now clear to any fair-minded person.”

He added – without naming individuals – those who made these allegations went to extraordinary lengths to publicise them.

“Their actions were politically motivated and often highly personalised at times,” the statement said.

“The tactics and motives of those persons ought to be the subject of some reflection.”

Mr Varadkar also said: “It is now a matter of public record that at least one of those persons was subject to investigation in respect of their own conduct in this affair.”

This is an apparent reference to Chay Bowes, the healthcare entrepreneur and corporate troubleshooter who had first revealed the leak.

Mr Bowes told the Irish Times on Wednesday that he had faced the “bizarre” situation of being interviewed by Gardaí as potentially facing charges in relation to the case.

He said he was also informed the DPP had determined he would face no charges.

Mr Bowes reacted to the news that the DPP decision had not recommended a prosecution of Mr Varadkar after a long Garda investigation on Wednesday saying: “There is an air of inevitability about this given that nothing of the machine works against the machine.”

The Garda investigation began after Mr Varadkar confirmed he had in 2019 leaked a copy of the proposed GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation to his then friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

He was president of the rival, and now defunct NAGP.

Details of the leak were first reported by Village Magazine in October 2020.

In his statement Mr Varadkar said he was told by his solicitor that the DPP had determined that he has no case to answer.

He said: “This followed a thorough and meticulous investigation carried out by An Garda Síochána involving dozens of interviews and the examination of multiple documents and devices.

“My disclosure of the document to the President of the NAGP was lawful and I did so in the public interest.

“I was determined to secure that organisation’s support for the agreement we had reached with another organisation on behalf of general practitioners.

“I accept that my use of an informal personal channel was inappropriate. It was my error and I bear sole responsibility for it. I have been held to account for those actions in the Dáil. I have apologised for it and I want to do so again.”

Mr Varadkar disputed the description of the leaked document as a contract saying it was entitled ‘An agreement on service delivery and contractual reform’.

He said: “It was not a contract. The use of the term ‘contract’ was deliberately used to create the impression that I had interfered in some sort of competition or tender process, or conferred an advantage on somebody in doing so.

“This was emphatically not the case.”

Mr Varadkar also said the document was not classified and did not go to Cabinet and “Therefore, I could not have breached Cabinet confidentiality which some have claimed”.

He said that while “the document was marked confidential on the day it was generated, by the time I disclosed it almost two weeks later, the contents were largely in the public domain”.

Mr Varadkar said the document was not a pay deal: “The State cannot enter into pay deals with self-employed contractors. There was a revised fee schedule issued by the Minister following consultations. That was released and made public long before I disclosed the document.”

He thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, his staff, family, partner and friends “for their trust, confidence and faith in me and for their patience”.

“It has been a difficult and uncertain period for all of us,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I am very aware that many people and politicians are not allowed due process, the benefit of the doubt or the presumption of innocence.

“I am very grateful that – because of them – I was. It is something I will reflect on further.”

Mr Varadkar also thanked his legal advisers.

He said: “I look forward to continuing my work as Tánaiste, Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, TD for Dublin West and Leader of Fine Gael. These are responsibilities that I relish and there is so much more I want to do.”