Taoiseach arrives in Kyiv, pledging Irish solidarity with people of war-torn Ukraine

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will 'reiterate Ireland's full backing for continuing sanctions against Putin's regime, for Ukraine's path to full EU membership'.

Ireland will stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s “immoral and unprovoked war of terror”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said in advance of his arrival in Kyiv this morning.

Mr Martin is in the Ukrainian capital where will express Irish solidarity with the people of the war-torn country is expected to meet president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He will engage with Ukrainian authorities on how Ireland and the EU can support the country’s current and future needs.

The Government has said Mr Martin will also witness first-hand the devastation caused by the bombardment and targeted attacks on civilians during the invasion and occupation by Russian forces.

A statement said the Taoiseach will “reiterate Ireland’s full backing for continuing sanctions against Putin’s regime, for Ukraine’s path to full EU membership, as well as our commitment to work with EU colleagues to ensure the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Speaking in advance of his visit, Mr Martin said: “The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland’s support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable.

“The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine’s path to full EU Membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war.”

Mr Martin was invited to Ukraine last month by Mr Zelenskiy, who also singled him out for thanks after the European Council approved Ukraine’s bid for candidate status at a recent summit in Brussels.

Precise details of the visit were last night not being released for security reasons, but it was expected that Mr Martin would travel to Kyiv overland from Poland.

Mr Martin was a strong early supporter of Ukraine’s bid for membership of the EU.

He will become the latest in a series of western leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion of the country in late February.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney visited Kyiv in April and Mr Zelenskiy has also addressed the Oireachtas by video-link, praising the Irish people’s support for his country.