Budget Day brought forward two weeks to September 27th

Budget Day has been brought forward to Tuesday September 27th, two weeks earlier than expected.

The decision was taken at today’s Cabinet meeting.

The Government has been under pressure to introduce more measures to help households with the cost-of-living crisis.

It has been resisting bringing in any new supports before the Budget, originally planned for October 11th.

Opposition parties have criticised the Government’s intention to wait that long.

The decision to move the Budget day comes ahead of the announcement this evening of the Summer Economic Statement which will set out the broad parameters on the funds available for spending and tax measures.

The Coalition is planning a budget package of more than €6.5 billion.

