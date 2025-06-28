In the News Podcast

What the new rent rules mean for landlords and tenants

Changes to Rent Pressure Zones and security of tenure are coming

Listen | 23:18
Photograph: iStock
Bernice Harrison
Sat Jun 28 2025 - 03:00

The Government’s emergency legislation aimed at making the whole State a Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) has all the hallmarks of a rushed job.

When first announced earlier this month the details seemed vague; renters and landlords were confused as to what it might mean for them; even Government officials called to explain the new measures in interview after interview, struggled.

Irish Times consumer affairs correspondent Conor Pope regularly does reader call-outs, testing levels of consumer confusion and frustration.

He asked for queries – from tenants and landlords – in relation to the new legislation with the promise that he would take these queries directly to the Department of Housing for clear answers.

This is what he learned.

Presented by Bernice Harrison. Produced by Declan Conlon.

Bernice Harrison is an Irish Times journalist and cohost of In the News podcast

