Zelenskiy slams Europe’s ‘inaction’ in Davos; Minister criticises dentists who offer Botox

A selection of this morning’s top stories from The Irish Times in 10 minutes, including:
- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy had strong words for Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also said he had agreed the terms of security guarantees for Ukraine with Donald Trump.
- Desperately needed flood defences in Clontarf on Dublin’s north side are delayed again.
- Adults with ADHD tell The Irish Times of their struggles with addiction.
- Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has criticised dentists who offer Botox.
- An Irishman is on the cusp of breaking the world record for the longest barefoot hike.