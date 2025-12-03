Taxi protests, juggling work and sick days, and the best cars to buy in 2026

Heavy traffic in Dublin on November 27th 2025 as a taxi drivers protest against Uber. A similar protest is planned for Wednesday 3rd December. Photo: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos.

Taxi drivers are to stage another protest in Dublin this evening in their ongoing campaign against a fixed-fare option introduced by booking platform Uber.

Winter is here and if you’re a parent of small children, so is the juggle of trying to work when coughs, colds and tummy bugs mean they can’t go to school or creche. Joanne Hunt writes about the different types of leave you can avail of when something’s got to give.

If you’re thinking of buying a new car in 2026, our motoring journalists Neil Briscoe and Michael McAleer have hand-picked the best vehicles on the market as we head into a new year. Today is the second instalment of a three part series. You can check out the best family and EV options here.

We all have a death day lurking unseen. When’s mine? When’s yours? It might sound morbid but Róisín Ingle hopes her column will actually be the uplifting read you need today.