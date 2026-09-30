Irish citizen pleads not guilty to murder in Hungary, fuel prices, Drumcree and ‘notions’

David Anderson is accused of murdering his former wife, Megumi Anderson, in January last year. Photo: Bálint Dömötör

An Irish citizen has pleaded not guilty in a Hungarian court to the murder of his ex-wife, a Japanese national, and to setting fire to her apartment in an alleged attempt to make her death look like an accident.

The price of fuel at the pumps could be as high as €2.30 a litre by December. Pricewatch editor Conor Pope is drilling into why.

The DUP and the Orange Order have made complaints to the PSNI about Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and the party’s vice-president and Northern Ireland First Minister, Michelle O’Neill. It’s over their presence in Portadown on Sunday at a protest preventing a contentious Orange Order march down the Garvaghy Road.

Laura Kennedy is examining the Sally Rooney effect on the Irish female experience. She argues that where once women were taught not to have “notions”, now their thoughts, feelings and perspectives have become an intangible cultural export.