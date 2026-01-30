Early Edition Podcast

Ireland’s wet weather to continue; Michael Flatley’s legal battle and Pat Kenny signs off

Fresh weather warnings for heavy rain, and today's other top stories

People look at flood water covering a road, after the River Slaney burst its banks during Storm Chandra, in Enniscorthy, near Wexford, south east Ireland on January 28, 2026. Photograph: Getty Images
Aideen Finnegan
Fri Jan 30 2026 - 06:18

A selection of top stories from The Irish Times.

  • Yellow weather warnings issued for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford and all six counties in Northern Ireland.
  • Several big housing developers threaten legal action against the Government over proposed rental reforms.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps designated a terrorist organisation by the EU, in response to a fierce crackdown on protesters.
  • The Lord of the Dance will go ahead in Dublin next week, and Michael Flatley will be involved after winning a legal battle.
  • Pat Kenny signs off the last of his daily radio shows on Newstalk. The veteran broadcaster moves to weekends.
Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times
