Ireland’s wet weather to continue; Michael Flatley’s legal battle and Pat Kenny signs off

A selection of top stories from The Irish Times.
- Yellow weather warnings issued for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford and all six counties in Northern Ireland.
- Several big housing developers threaten legal action against the Government over proposed rental reforms.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps designated a terrorist organisation by the EU, in response to a fierce crackdown on protesters.
- The Lord of the Dance will go ahead in Dublin next week, and Michael Flatley will be involved after winning a legal battle.
- Pat Kenny signs off the last of his daily radio shows on Newstalk. The veteran broadcaster moves to weekends.