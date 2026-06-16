Iran war peace deal; the IRA murder of Terrence McKeever; thrilling All-Ireland football championship

A man is seen waving an Iranian flag in front of a billboard displaying the flag in Tehran on Monday. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty

The US has struck a deal with Iran which could pave the way for an end to the war, but key details are yet to be released.

Terrence McKeever was found murdered by the IRA 40 years ago today.

Concerns are growing over capacity and safety at Ireland’s main youth detention centre at Oberstown following new released documents.

Ireland is well prepared for any potential cases of Ebola and the overall risk here remains low, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

With no team remaining unbeaten and the top three having to play in the third round, are we witnessing the best ever GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship?