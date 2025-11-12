Four stories in 10 minutes: Plot twist in DAA and Jacobs row; Ryanair changes boarding rules

Kenny Jacobs DAA CEO and Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Early Edition is a new podcast from The Irish Times, bringing you four of our top stories in under ten minutes each morning from Monday to Friday.

On today’s episode:

There’s a plot twist in the row between DAA, which runs Dublin and Cork airports, and its CEO Kenny Jacobs over a €1m exit deal. Current affairs editor Arthur Beesley breaks it down.

There’s been a sharp increase in the number of Irish men seeking treatment for porn addiction. A leading psychiatrist speaks to health correspondent Shauna Bowers.

From today, physical boarding passes are a thing of the past on Ryanair flights. Conor Pope says you must use your smartphone to avoid a €55 charge.

And London correspondent Mark Paul contemplates accents, as his Dublin-born children begin to speak like their English friends.