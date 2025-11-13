Four stories in 10 minutes: Children ‘harassed’ in Citywest and turkey prices set to rise

A teacher at Scoil Aoife near Citywest in Dublin tells Kitty Holland that pupils living in the International Protection centre are being harassed and intimidated.

Conor McGregor’s attempt to overturn a civil jury’s finding that he was responsible for the rape of Dublin woman Nikita Hand, is to be examined by a panel of Supreme Court judges today. Mary Carolan explains the process.

Donald Trump’s threat to sue the BBC should act as a warning bell for RTÉ and all public service institutions, writes Laura Slattery.

Consumer affairs correspondent Conor Pope has been speaking to butchers and retailers about the threat posed by bird flu this Christmas. There’s good news and bad news.