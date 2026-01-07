Early Edition Podcast - 4 stories in 20 minutes: Minister admits Ireland set to miss big climate target, and more

On today’s Early Edition podcast:
- Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien admits that Ireland is set to miss its 2030 climate target. In fact, it won’t even get close. The result could be billions of euro of fines.
- Met Éireann says last year was the second-warmest on record, and warns that extreme weather linked to climate change is worsening.
- Conor Pope reports on the problems frequently encountered by people booking holidays - with one group particularly affected.
- And John McManus looks at a worrying trend for those hoping to secure a lucrative job in a professional services firm.