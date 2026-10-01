Early Edition Podcast

Domino’s Pizza billionaire’s Waterford ambition, Border poll, and aerial house photographs

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Plus: Law to prevent rape complainants being asked about their sexual history “is not working”

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The cemetery at Mount Melleray Abbey in west Waterford. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
The cemetery at Mount Melleray Abbey in west Waterford. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Aideen Finnegan
Thu Oct 01 2026 - 06:00

An American conservative Catholic university, founded by Domino’s Pizza billionaire Tom Monaghan, is facing questions over plans to open an Irish campus at the former Mount Melleray monastery in Co Waterford.

Irish unification stirs widespread debate, but the decision for a vote on the matter falls to one person under the Belfast Agreement: Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State. Rachel Lavin examines what metrics might be used to judge whether to trigger a Border poll.

A law intended to protect rape complainants from being quizzed about their sexual history is “not working”, with almost one in four complainants facing such inquiries last year, Rape Crisis Ireland has said.

A friend of Emer McLysaght recently became an official Irish citizen and, as McLysaght prides herself on being a considerate gift giver, she set about coming up with the perfect token to mark the occasion. A vintage aerial photograph of her friend’s home.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times

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