Clamping to end in Dublin city, hospital incomes, and an IRFU hotel

A major shake-up: clamper vans will all but disappear from Dublin city centre. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

Clamper vans will all but disappear from Dublin city centre in what’s to be the biggest shake up in parking enforcement in almost 30 years.

Hospital incomes have been hit by the move to public-only consultant contracts, notes a confidential HSE report seen by The Irish Times.

Paddywagon, the well-known tour operator, is continuing to sell packages to the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare despite earlier this week being hit with a legal bill of over €5,000 for running coach trips there without the necessary documentation.

The Irish Rugby Football Union has launched a search for a development partner to deliver its proposed Lansdowne Quarter beside the Aviva Stadium. The development would include a 257-room hotel on a site next to the Lansdowne Road level crossing in Dublin 4.

While post-Brexit Britain wrestles with issues of identity and national characteristics, our London correspondent Mark Paul gets a seat in first class and a lesson in Englishness.