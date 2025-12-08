Apartment prices, Kenova report, Netflix, and Christmas presents for your child’s teacher

Only the top 20 percent of earners in Ireland can afford to rent an apartment, and only the top 40% can buy one. The findings are contained in a new report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

The final report into the activities of the British army’s top IRA mole during the troubles will be released today. It is not expected the double-agent codenamed Stakeknife, widely accepted as Freddie Scappaticci, will be named.

Saturday’s firebombing of a house in Co. Offaly, which killed 4 year old Tadhg Farrell and his grand-aunt Mary Holt, may have been done to intimidate Tadhg’s father Aaron Holt, currently on remand in Midlands prison.

Netflix’s deal to buy out Warner Brothers Discovery has the potential to reshape Hollywood forever if it doesn’t fall foul of antitrust laws in the US. Media columnist Hugh Linehan explains the significance of the mega merger.

What is the correct etiquette when it comes to buying your child’s teacher a gift at Christmas? And why does it feel like it’s becoming a competitive sport, driven largely by parents themselves? Jen Hogan has garnered opinion from teachers and parents alike.