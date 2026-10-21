Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson being investigated over alleged rape in UK Houses of Parliament

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, pictured here arriving at Newry Crown Court in June, is being investigated in connection with an alleged rape at the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Liam McBurney/Press Association

The former DUP leader and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Donaldson is being investigated in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in the Houses of Parliament while he was an MP.

Donaldson (63) was found guilty in June of 18 counts of sexual offences, including one of rape, committed against two women when they were children over a 20-year period.

He was sentenced last week to a total of 15 years imprisonment.

In a statement understood to relate to the disgraced politician, the Met police in London said on Wednesday that it had received a report from the Police Service of Northern Ireland “relating to an allegation of rape in 2016, by a man now aged 63.

“The allegation relates to one victim who is being supported by specialist officers,” it said.

“The investigation is in its early stages. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” the force said.

The Belfast Telegraph reported in July allegations that a woman from Northern Ireland had been sexually assaulted by Donaldson in the DUP offices in the Houses of Parliament following a tour in 2016. She claimed he tried to kiss her and put his hand up her skirt.

The BBC reported on Wednesday that the same woman also alleges Donaldson raped her.