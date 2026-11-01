In pictures: the life and career of Ciara Mageean

Ciara Mageean celebrates her bronze medal in the 1,500 metres at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photograph: Karel Delvoije/Inpho Ciara Mageean (second from the right) in action at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Ciara Mageean celebrates her new indoor Irish 1,500m record of 4:06.76 in February, 2019. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Ciara Mageean (second from left) competes with Linden Hall of Team Australia in the final of the 1,500 metres at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Mageean would go on to win silver for Northern Ireland. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images Ciara Mageean celebrates finishing second in the 1,500 metres at the 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany. Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy Fans get their hands on Ciara Mageean's race number after her silver medal in the 2022 European Championships. Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy Ciara Mageean crosses the line to claim gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2024 European Championships in Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy Ciara Mageean celebrates with fans after winning her gold medal in Rome. Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy Ciara Mageean trains at the Sports Ireland Institute, Abbotstown, Dublin, in May, 2025. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times Ciara Mageean pictured with her then partner, now husband, Tommy and their dog Sammy at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast, in May 2026. Photograph: Evanna Devine for The Irish Times Ciara Mageean pictured with Indie Black of Crusaders AC at the Irish National Senior Track & Field Championships in July, 2026. Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile