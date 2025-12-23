Photography

In Pictures: Families reunite at Dublin Airport for Christmas

Airport saws hugs aplenty as loved ones reunite for the festive period

Simon Hussey from Wexford embraces sister Jilly Tocci, on her arrival from Pennsylvania to Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Simon Hussey from Wexford embraces sister Jilly Tocci, on her arrival from Pennsylvania to Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Tue Dec 23 2025 - 09:52
Natalia Price donned a Christmas hat while waiting on her son Timothy to arrive home from Dallas. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Natalia Price donned a Christmas hat while waiting on her son Timothy to arrive home from Dallas. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Sophie Buller embraces her mother, Vina, and sister, Alex, after arriving from Sydney. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times
Sophie Buller embraces her mother, Vina, and sister, Alex, after arriving from Sydney. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times
Maureen Condon hugs daughter Amy, who travelled from Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times
Maureen Condon hugs daughter Amy, who travelled from Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times
Zara and Erin Lynch visit Dublin Airport every year to watch people arrive from across the globe. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times
Zara and Erin Lynch visit Dublin Airport every year to watch people arrive from across the globe. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times
Rob Bulmer is welcomed home by his family, the Masseys from Carlow and Dublin, at Dublin Airport, Terminal 2. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Rob Bulmer is welcomed home by his family, the Masseys from Carlow and Dublin, at Dublin Airport, Terminal 2. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Tom Sykes from Carlow welcomes home his sister, Lucy Sykes Rellie, and her son, Titus Rellie, from New York. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Tom Sykes from Carlow welcomes home his sister, Lucy Sykes Rellie, and her son, Titus Rellie, from New York. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Ronan McLaughlin is welcomed home from New York by his family - Grace, Gillian and Paul from Cabinteely, Co Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Ronan McLaughlin is welcomed home from New York by his family - Grace, Gillian and Paul from Cabinteely, Co Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Andrew Tobin from Clonmel and his girlffriend, Alexa Melnitsky, whom he has not seen in six months, from New York at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Andrew Tobin from Clonmel and his girlffriend, Alexa Melnitsky, whom he has not seen in six months, from New York at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
'Alan the Elf' pictured at Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 as more than one million passengers travel through the airport on their way home for Christmas. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
'Alan the Elf' pictured at Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 as more than one million passengers travel through the airport on their way home for Christmas. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
James Jess (6) from Antrim welcomes home his aunt, Sarah Ramage, from New Zealand. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
James Jess (6) from Antrim welcomes home his aunt, Sarah Ramage, from New Zealand. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Stephen Harding is welcomed home from Los Angeles by his mother, Pat, whom he has not seen in four years, and sisters Ciara (L) and Elaine from Greystones, Co Wcklow. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Stephen Harding is welcomed home from Los Angeles by his mother, Pat, whom he has not seen in four years, and sisters Ciara (L) and Elaine from Greystones, Co Wcklow. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
ChristmasDublin Airport