In pictures: Ireland’s best press photographs of the last year

Sports photographer James Crombie has won the AIB Press Photographer of the Year trophy for the third time, in association with Press Photographers Ireland (PPI).
Known for his starling murmuration images, the Westmeath photographer included in his portfolio his Inpho sports agency work and a photo taken for Pieta’s Darkness Into Light campaign.
Irish Times photographers Bryan O’Brien (Multimedia) and Nick Bradshaw (Politics) won category prizes, while contributor Tom Honan won the Arts category for his concert photo of singer CMAT.
Winners
NEWS – 1st, Niall Carson, PA Media,”Towering Inferno”; 2nd, Brendan Gleeson, Freelance, 3rd, Michael Chester, DMG Media.
DAILY LIFE & PEOPLE – 1st Mark Condren, Mediahuis Ireland, “Final Journey”; 2nd, Mick O’Neill, Irish Daily Star/Irish Mirror; 3rd, Nick Bradshaw, The Irish Times.
SPORTS ACTION – 1st, Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile, “A Race for All”; 2nd, James Crombie, Inpho; 3rd, David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile.
SPORTS FEATURE – 1st, David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile, “Joy”; 2nd, James Crombie, Inpho ; 3rd, James Crombie, Inpho.
PORTRAIT – 1, Michael McLaughlin, Freelance, “Forging Friendships”; 2nd, Gareth Chaney, Freelance; 3rd, James Crombie, Inpho.
NATURE & ENVIRONMENT – 1st, Conor McKeown, Conor McKeown Photography, “Feeling Blue”; 2nd, Domnick Walsh, Eye Focus; 3rd, Alan Betson, The Irish Times.
POLITICS – 1st, Nick Bradshaw, PA Media, “Resignation”; 2nd, Gerry Mooney, Mediahuis Ireland; 3rd, Alan Betson, The Irish Times.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT – 1st, Tom Honan, The Irish Times, “Hair Raising”; 2nd, Mark Stedman, Mark Stedman Photography; 3rd, Domnick Walsh, Eye Focus.
REPORTAGE – 1st, Liam McBurney, Razorpix, “Belfast Race Violence”; 2nd, Justin Kernoghan, JKFOTOPRESS; 3rd, Chani Anderson, Irish Examiner.
PUBLIC RELATIONS – 1st, Dan Sheridan, Inpho, “Golden Rise”; 2nd, Andres Poveda, Andres Poveda Photography; 3rd, Keith Wiseman, Freelance.
MULTIMEDIA – 1st, Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times, “A Good Dog is Everything”; 2nd, Chani Anderson, Irish Examiner; 3rd, David Branigan, Oceansport.
AIB SUSTAINABILITY AWARD – Mark Condren, Mediahuis Ireland “Wading High”.
BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY – Niall Carson, PA Media, “Holy Island.”
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – James Crombie, Inpho