In pictures: Ireland’s best press photographs of the last year

Sports photographer James Crombie has won the AIB Press Photographer of the Year trophy for the third time, in association with Press Photographers Ireland (PPI).

Known for his starling murmuration images, the Westmeath photographer included in his portfolio his Inpho sports agency work and a photo taken for Pieta’s Darkness Into Light campaign.

Irish Times photographers Bryan O’Brien (Multimedia) and Nick Bradshaw (Politics) won category prizes, while contributor Tom Honan won the Arts category for his concert photo of singer CMAT.

Winners

TOWERING INFERNO: A mock police car is set alight at an Eleventh Night bonfire in Moygashel, Co. Tyrone. Photograph: Niall Carson / PA Media

NEWS – 1st, Niall Carson, PA Media,”Towering Inferno”; 2nd, Brendan Gleeson, Freelance, 3rd, Michael Chester, DMG Media.

FINAL JOURNEY: Funeral director David McGowan brings a person’s remains back to his funeral home in Sligo. Photograph: Mark Condren / Mediahuis Ireland

DAILY LIFE & PEOPLE – 1st Mark Condren, Mediahuis Ireland, “Final Journey”; 2nd, Mick O’Neill, Irish Daily Star/Irish Mirror; 3rd, Nick Bradshaw, The Irish Times.

A RACE FOR ALL: Mateus Angula of Namibia competes in the Men's 100m Freestyle S6 Final during day two of the Para Swimming European Championships at the Penteada Olympic Pools Complex in Funchal, Portugal. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

SPORTS ACTION – 1st, Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile, “A Race for All”; 2nd, James Crombie, Inpho; 3rd, David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile.

JOY: Groom Emilie Seigle and ‘Absurde’ share an emotional moment of joy after the horse won the BetMGM County Handicap Hurdle on day four of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photograph: David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

SPORTS FEATURE – 1st, David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile, “Joy”; 2nd, James Crombie, Inpho ; 3rd, James Crombie, Inpho.

FORGING FRIENDSHIPS: Ben Burke, master blacksmith from Foxford, Co Mayo, works his travelling forge with ‘Penny’, his partridge Pekin Bantam, perched on the anvil. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin / Freelance

PORTRAIT – 1, Michael McLaughlin, Freelance, “Forging Friendships”; 2nd, Gareth Chaney, Freelance; 3rd, James Crombie, Inpho.

FEELING BLUE: A swimmer braving the elements at The Point, Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Conor McKeown / Conor McKeown Photography

NATURE & ENVIRONMENT – 1st, Conor McKeown, Conor McKeown Photography, “Feeling Blue”; 2nd, Domnick Walsh, Eye Focus; 3rd, Alan Betson, The Irish Times.

RESIGNATION: Leo Varadkar following his announcement to stand down as taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, at a press conference in Government Buildings. Varadkar (centre), with colleagues (from left) Heather Humphreys, Simon Harris, Paschal Donohoe and Simon Coveney. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / PA Media

POLITICS – 1st, Nick Bradshaw, PA Media, “Resignation”; 2nd, Gerry Mooney, Mediahuis Ireland; 3rd, Alan Betson, The Irish Times.

HAIR RAISING: CMAT performs on stage at Fairview Park, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT – 1st, Tom Honan, The Irish Times, “Hair Raising”; 2nd, Mark Stedman, Mark Stedman Photography; 3rd, Domnick Walsh, Eye Focus.

BELFAST RACE VIOLENCE: PSNI attend violent scenes in Sandy Row, with ethnic minority businesses in Belfast being attacked. Photograph: Liam McBurney / Razorpix

REPORTAGE – 1st, Liam McBurney, Razorpix, “Belfast Race Violence”; 2nd, Justin Kernoghan, JKFOTOPRESS; 3rd, Chani Anderson, Irish Examiner.

GOLDEN RISE: LGFA star Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) at the announcement of AIB’s sponsorship agreement with the LGFA. Photograph: Dan Sheridan / INPHO

PUBLIC RELATIONS – 1st, Dan Sheridan, Inpho, “Golden Rise”; 2nd, Andres Poveda, Andres Poveda Photography; 3rd, Keith Wiseman, Freelance.

What I Do - Paul Walker, sheepdog trainer and shepherd originally from Chile, is now based in Newport Co. Mayo

MULTIMEDIA – 1st, Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times, “A Good Dog is Everything”; 2nd, Chani Anderson, Irish Examiner; 3rd, David Branigan, Oceansport.

WADING HIGH: Irish National Stud gardeners manually removing pondweed from one of their park lakes. Non-use of pesticides is part of the Irish National Stud & Gardens sustainability and biodiversity plan. Photograph: Mark Condren / Mediahuis Ireland

AIB SUSTAINABILITY AWARD – Mark Condren, Mediahuis Ireland “Wading High”.

HOLY ISLAND: The funeral of Irish writer Edna O’Brien takes place on Holy Island, Co. Clare. O’Brien, a novelist, short-story writer, memoirist, poet and playwright, died in July 2024 after a long illness. Photograph: Niall Carson / PA Media

BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY – Niall Carson, PA Media, “Holy Island.”

TRY TIME: Toulouse’s Matthis Lebel scores their first try despite Josh van der Flier of Leinster during the Investec Champions Cup Final. Photograph: James Crombie / INPHO

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – James Crombie, Inpho